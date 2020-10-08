It happened at the BP gas station in the city's North Pointe neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Two people were carjacked at gunpoint after they pulled into a St. Louis gas station Sunday afternoon.

It happened at the BP gas station on the 6000 block of West Florissant just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

A man and woman in a rented Chevrolet Malibu pulled into the gas station parking lot. After the woman, 32, got out, two men approached the car. One of them pulled a gun on the man, 30, who was still inside the car.

The gunmen demanded the man get out of the car and he complied, according to a police report. One of the gunmen drove off in the victims' car and the other followed in a white sedan.