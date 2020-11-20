2 teens carjack man in south St. Louis

The man was sitting in his parked car on Nebraska Avenue when two people approached

ST. LOUIS — A man was pulled out of his parked car during a carjacking in south St. Louis Thursday night.

The victim, a 33-year-old man, told police he was sitting in his car on the 3600 block of Nebraska Avenue in the Gravois Park neighborhood around 7:45 p.m., according to a preliminary police report.

Two people, who appeared to be in their mid-teens, approached and one of them placed a "hard metal object" against the man's neck and pulled him out of his Nissan Maxima, the report said.

Both suspects got in the car and drove off.