2 teens carjack man in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was pulled out of his parked car during a carjacking in south St. Louis Thursday night.
The victim, a 33-year-old man, told police he was sitting in his car on the 3600 block of Nebraska Avenue in the Gravois Park neighborhood around 7:45 p.m., according to a preliminary police report.
Two people, who appeared to be in their mid-teens, approached and one of them placed a "hard metal object" against the man's neck and pulled him out of his Nissan Maxima, the report said.
Both suspects got in the car and drove off.
The man was not injured.