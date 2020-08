Police responded to the area of Chouteau and S. Broadway around 3:25 p.m. on Tuesday

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a person was carjacked in St. Louis Tuesday afternoon.

It happened along the edge of the downtown area around 3:25 p.m.

Police responded to the area of Chouteau and S. Broadway where the victim said a suspect got away with their dark blue 2019 Jeep.

No other details were provided.