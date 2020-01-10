Man carjacked in St. Louis after having car trouble

He was not injured during the carjacking

ST. LOUIS — A man was carjacked in St. Louis' Hyde Park neighborhood after having car trouble Wednesday night.

At around 10:35 p.m., police were called to North Florissant Avenue and Farrar Street for a hold up. When officers arrived, they found a 34-year-old man.

He told officers he stopped in the area and got out of his 2016 Chevrolet Malibu after having car trouble.

Shortly after getting out of the car, the suspect approached him from behind, placed something on his back and announced a robbery.

The suspect got into his car with another person and drove away.