BELLEVILLE, Ill. — A vehicle taken in a carjacking in Belleville was recovered overnight in East St. Louis.

Belleville police officers responded to a home at Wesley Drive and S. 85th Street, which is near the St. Clair Country Club. Police said the victim was carjacked Tuesday night but wasn’t injured.

Several hours later, officers found the stolen car in East St. Louis. 5 On Your Side spotted the vehicle as it was loaded onto the back of a flatbed truck.

Police have not released any further details, including whether anyone was arrested.