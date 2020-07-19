Man shot and carjacked in north St. Louis early Sunday morning

The 57-year-old victim told police he had just stepped out of his car when he heard shots and realized he'd been struck

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and carjacked in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood early Sunday morning, police said.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said it responded to the 2900 block of James Cool Papa Bell Avenue at 3:39 a.m. and found a 57-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his arm. He told police he'd just parked his car and gotten out of it when he heard shots and realized he'd been struck.

He ran inside a home for safety and watched the suspect get into his car and drive away.

The man was taken to an area hospital. He couldn't give any information on his vehicle, police said.

An investigation is underway.