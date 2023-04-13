Teen-carjacking: From the juvenile brain to youth detention to community solutions

This four-part series details teen carjacking in the City of St. Louis. Check out the crime pattern, victim impact and community solutions.

What's done to help the child in the juvenile judicial and detention system

Carjackings involving teenagers under the under of 18 years old

This four-part series examines why teens steal cars and the effect they leave on their victims; the juvenile-court system process and mental health resources; and the community builders and programs all functioning as a citywide ecosystem to prevent youth crime.

People have shared with 5 On Your Side that the city is a criminal's paradise, the Lou’s very own "wild, wild West."

The City of St. Louis experienced an uptick in carjackings by teenagers 18 years old and younger.

The timeline below outlines carjackings involving kids 18 or younger within the last three years.

2023

A series of carjackings involving teenagers emerged at the forefront in January and February.

On Jan. 31, police told 5 On Your Side that two teenagers pointed a gun in a pastor's face before taking his car, slamming it into two other vehicles, and escaping in south St. Louis. Police arrested a 13-year-old boy and searched for the other teen suspect.

The victim said the two teens seemed as if they did not know how to operate the car and even asked the pastor for help. After giving them instructions, police said the teens’ escape was short. They got just a few feet before slamming into two cars, ditching the victim’s car, and running off.

On Jan. 25, a car was taken in a carjacking after a police pursuit in the city’s Downtown West neighborhood, according to police. The stolen car’s two passengers were arrested. Police identified the teens as 16, 17, and 18 years old.

On Jan. 24, the father of a woman slain in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood of St. Louis' south side said his daughter, Kay Johnson, was driving her car when a bullet hit the 38-year-old mom, killing her. Police arrested three teenagers allegedly connected to the series of crimes.

On Feb. 8, a man told police he was standing in the parking lot of a restaurant south of downtown St. Louis when four teens in a vehicle pulled up. They demanded his belongings and took his car. Police later found the victim’s car and arrested a 16-year-old boy and girl.

2022

Feb. 6 - According to the Associated Press, 17-year-old Vincent Wallace of St. Louis County was charged with second-degree murder and several other charges in connection with the crash that killed 53-year-old Derrick Jackson.

In March alone, there were two carjackings involving teen suspects.

On Mar. 23, two teen boys were in custody, and police believed two girls were on the run after a police pursuit with reported shots fired in Jefferson County. The multi-jurisdictional pursuit began when armed burglary suspects got away in a reportedly stolen car. Police took a 15-year-old boy into custody and arrested a 16-year-old. Two girls got away, and police were still working to identify them.

On Mar. 20, police said a 15-year-old boy drove off in a woman's car after reportedly giving the woman a compliment on her shoes and asking for money. The boy had help from other teens at the scene.

Apr. 7 - A man was shot in the chest near the Delmar Loop and his car was taken by two teens.

Aug. 20 - Police said officers were shot at by suspects trying to flee from an attempted carjacking. Police took two of the three suspects into custody. One of those two taken into custody was a 17-year-old.

Oct. 25 - Police said two boys, 15 and 17 at the time of their escape, got out of the St. Louis County Juvenile Detention Center in Clayton. After the escape, one of the boys was arrested from an attempted carjacking when he told police a corrections officer at the St. Louis Justice Center helped him.

Oct. 12 - Police said a 65-year-old grandmother and her 15-year-old grandson both became victims of a carjacking on the city’s north side. The woman told police was picking up her grandson from school when a teen pointed a gun at her and stole her car. Three other teens ran off.

2021

Dec. 21 - Three teens were taken into custody after police said the boys carjacked a woman at gunpoint. A 23-year-old woman told police she parked her jeep in a garage when three teens stole her car at gunpoint. A police pursuit ensued, and a 14-year-old, 16-year-old, and 17-year-old were all taken into custody.

Sept. 3 - A group of young teenagers tried to carjack a man in the Central West End. He said several teenage boys, estimated to be 13 and 14 years old, pointed guns at him and stole his vehicle.

Aug. 7 - An innocent driver was killed in a crash involving a stolen car with three teenagers inside. Officers initially pulled up behind a stolen car, and the driver took off. A police pursuit ensued, and the Sonata blew through a stop sign and hit another car. The driver was killed and died at the scene. Police said the driver was 16 years old, and the passengers were 16 and 17.

In July alone, there were a couple of carjackings with teen culprits at the center of a crime.

July 5 - Five teenage boys hurt a youth center specialist and escaped a secure St. Louis facility in two stolen cars.

On July 1, two people were carjacked at gunpoint by a 17 and 18-year-old. The teenagers stole the man’s vehicle.

May 4 - A carjacking involving a child in downtown St. Louis escalated into a high-speed police chase across state lines. The 35-year-old victim told police he was inside his 2018 Toyota Camry when three people approached him.

2020

Jan. 5 - Three teens were taken into custody after a carjacking in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood. A woman told police she parked her car when a 16-year-old and 13-year-old boy stole her car at gunpoint. The boys were taken into custody along with a 15-year-old boy who ran from the stolen car.

Feb. 9 - Two teens were taken into custody after a carjacking in St. Louis’ Shaw neighborhood. A man told police the two teens stole his car at gunpoint. A 15-year-old and a 14-year-old were taken into custody and remanded to the juvenile courts for the theft.

May 24 - Two 18-year-olds and a 16-year-old were taken into custody after they crashed a car, they took in a carjacking the same day. Police seized two guns and narcotics at the scene.

Sept. 20 - A woman was carjacked at gunpoint by three teenagers in the Central West End. The victim, a 26-year-old woman, told police she was getting bags out of her car when three boys, believed to be between 15 and 17 years old, came up behind her and stole her car at gunpoint.

Nov. 4 - A woman told police a 15-year-old and 16-year-old boy stole her car at gunpoint. The suspects tried to get away on foot when they were captured by police.

Nov. 19 - A man was pulled out of his parked car during a carjacking in south St. Louis. A man told police his car was stolen by two teens.

According to records provided by the St. Louis County Police Department regarding data on juveniles and vehicle crimes in February, five known offenders under the age of 18 committed a carjacking crime in 2022. This number is low compared to known offenders who committed carjacking in 2020.

There were three arrests made by St. Louis County police involving suspects under the age of 18 years old who committed a carjacking in 2022, according to the latest record as of Feb. 16. This number is also low compared to the number of arrests made for carjacking suspects under the age of 18 years old in 2020, which was a dozen arrests.

The records did not include the year 2023.

There were at least 10 carjacking incidents involving teenagers under 18 years old, according to the timeline above. There were more than five arrests made in these incidents.

One carjacking involved teens who did not know how to operate a vehicle. Some carjackings involved teens that were armed or were a part of a group. Also, many of the carjackings resulted in police pursuits, arrests and juvenile detention.

In response to a Freedom of Information request, Erika Zaza with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said their carjacking data does not lend itself to filtering by juvenile suspects:

Carjackings are listed as a subset of robberies and our reporting system has not always had a separate code for these offenses so you may not see it broken down every year in our crime statistics. While you can use this to look-up totals by year, we do not track which offenses have suspects under the age of 18.

For more information regarding St. Louis police crime statistics, click here.