Suspect in custody after police pursuit ends in crash in Franklin County

Franklin County police are still working to determine if there was a second suspect involved.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — A carjacking suspect is in custody after a police pursuit ended in a crash in Franklin County Thursday morning.

At around 6:30 a.m., the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a carjacking that happened in Washington, Missouri. Just before 7 a.m., a trooper with Missouri State Highway Patrol located the car and tried to pull it over and that’s when a pursuit ensued.

When the pursuit traveled into New Haven, Missouri, New Haven police took over the pursuit. New Haven police continued pursuing the car until it crashed just inside city limits.

At this point, Franklin County police arrived at the scene and took over the investigation. Franklin County police told MSHP they have one suspect in custody and are still trying to determine if there was a second suspect involved.

No other information about this incident has been released. This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side confirms more details.

