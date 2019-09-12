ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after three men in their 20s were carjacked early Sunday morning in The Grove.

Police responded to the intersection of Kentucky and Manchester around 1 a.m. where the men said they were walking towards their vehicle when an unknown man approached them with a gun and demanded the keys to their 2007 black Chevrolet Impala.

The incident happened in a popular area of The Grove. Most bars in the area close around 1 to 3 a.m.

The man got into the car and drove out of sight on Manchester, police said.

