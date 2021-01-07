Man, woman carjacked on Washington Avenue in St. Louis

The victims were not injured during the incident

ST. LOUIS — Two people were carjacked at gunpoint along Washington Avenue in St. Louis Wednesday night.

While St. Louis police officers were out on patrol, they were flagged down by a man and woman who said two teens, about 17-18 years old, stole the man’s 2007 Nissan 350Z. The victims said they were walking in the 1200 block of Washington Avenue when one of the suspects approached, pointed a gun at the man and demanded his keys.

After the suspect grabbed the keys, he ran to the car which was parked in the 700 block of North 13th Street, according to a police report. The victims chased the suspect and saw a second suspect waiting at the victim’s car. Both suspects got into the car and drove away.

The victims were not injured during the incident.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html