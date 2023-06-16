2 in custody after car stolen with child inside in St. Louis County

The child was unharmed and is safe, police said.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A child is safe with no injuries and two suspects are in custody after a car was stolen in broad daylight with the child inside Friday afternoon, police said.

Adrian Washington, a spokesperson with the St. Louis County Police Department, said officers from the West County Precinct responded to a report of a stolen vehicle and abduction around noon Friday in the 1300 block of Green Elm Drive in St. Louis County.

When officers arrived, they spoke to a woman who said her vehicle was stolen by an unknown suspect with her child inside.

Shortly after the incident, the vehicle and child were found abandoned at a nearby intersection.

Police took two suspects into custody after a brief search of the area.

The child was unharmed and is safe.