
2 in custody after car stolen with child inside in St. Louis County

The child was unharmed and is safe, police said.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A child is safe with no injuries and two suspects are in custody after a car was stolen in broad daylight with the child inside Friday afternoon, police said. 

Adrian Washington, a spokesperson with the St. Louis County Police Department, said officers from the West County Precinct responded to a report of a stolen vehicle and abduction around noon Friday in the 1300 block of Green Elm Drive in St. Louis County. 

When officers arrived, they spoke to a woman who said her vehicle was stolen by an unknown suspect with her child inside. 

Shortly after the incident, the vehicle and child were found abandoned at a nearby intersection. 

Police took two suspects into custody after a brief search of the area. 

The child was unharmed and is safe.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update this story as soon as information becomes available.

