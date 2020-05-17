x
Woman carjacked while sitting in her car in Compton Heights neighborhood

A woman told police she was sitting in her 2017 Hyundai Tucson Saturday evening when a man walked up and pointed a gun at her
ST. LOUIS — A woman was carjacked by two men while she was sitting in her car in the Compton Heights neighborhood Saturday evening.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the carjacking happened at 7 p.m. on the 2200 block of Nebraska. A 26-year-old woman told police she was sitting in her 2017 Hyundai Tucson when a man in his 20s came up to her side door, pointed a gun at her and told her to get out of the car. 

He then got into the driver's seat. The second suspect got into the passenger seat and the two drove away in the woman's car.

The woman was not injured in the carjacking. An investigation is underway.

