4 carjackings reported across St. Louis on Wednesday

In one of the carjackings, the suspects were 15 and 16 years old

ST. LOUIS — There were four carjackings in the City of St. Louis on Wednesday and in one of the incidents, the suspects were teenage boys.

The first carjacking happened at around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Arlington and Cote Brilliante Avenue in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood.

The victim, a 61-year-old man, told police he was stopped at the intersection in his Hyundai Elantra when an armed suspect tapped on his car window.

The suspect told the man to get out of his car. The man complied and the suspect got into the man’s car and drove away.

The man was not injured in this incident.

The second carjacking happened at around 6:40 p.m. in the 3500 block of Juniata Street in the Tower Grove East neighborhood.

The victim, a 28-year-old woman, told police while she was at a stoplight in her Kia Soul, a 15-year-old boy got into the passenger side, pointed a gun at her and told her to get out of the car.

The woman complied and the 15-year-old got into the driver’s seat. A second suspect, a 16-year-old boy, got into the passenger side and they drove away.

Three hours later, police found the woman's car occupied by the two teens in the area of Prairie and St. Louis Avenue. Officers tried to stop the car, but the suspects sped away.

Officers followed the car to O’Fallon Park where it hit several curbs and became disabled, police said.

The suspects got out of the car and a foot chase ensued. The suspects were eventually taken into custody.

The victim was not injured in this incident.

The third carjacking happened at around 7 p.m. in the area of N. Taylor Avenue and West Pine Boulevard in the Central West End.

The victims, a 27-year-old woman and a 24-year-old woman, told police they were sitting inside a GMC Terrain when one of the suspects approached the car, showed a gun and told the women to get out.

The women got out of the car and ran away from the area. While running away they saw two other suspects get in the car. The three suspects drove away from the area in the victims' car.

The two women were not injured.

The fourth carjacking happened at around 11:45 p.m. in the 4100 block of Clay Avenue near Fairground Park.

The victim, a 53-year-old man, told police he was removing items from his Buick Lucerne when the armed suspect got out of a black sedan and approached him, demanding his car.

The victim complied and the suspect got into the victim’s car and drove away, followed by the black sedan.

Police said the suspect was a man about 6-feet-tall and between the ages of 20-25.