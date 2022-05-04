Cars broken into in Barnes Jewish Hospital parking garage for 2nd time in less than a week

Police said about 18 cars were broken into sometime Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. Last week, 29 were broken into at the same garage.

ST. LOUIS — For the second time in less than a week, more than a dozen cars were broken into at a parking garage owned by Barnes Jewish Hospital.

Police said they got a call at around 8 a.m. to report car break-ins at the garage at 4929 Forest Park Avenue. According to St. Louis police, about 18 cars were broken into overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

Police said they are still working on the investigation, so they did not have any other information.

Last Thursday, police received a similar call to the same garage at around 5:45 a.m. In a statement on Wednesday, police said 29 cars were broken into in the first incident.

One of the cars broken into last week belonged to an overnight nurse from Jefferson County who wanted to remain unidentified, in fear of both her safety and her job. Her family member Jason talked to 5 On Your Side's Michelle Li with her standing next to him.

"We have employees there [Barnes Jewish] and they need to feel safe," said Jason. "They're valued, and they need to have more security there to protect them."

There are several video cameras in the parking lot, though 5 On Your Side was unable to confirm if those are working cameras or if they recorded any suspects.