Several cars broken into at Barnes Jewish Hospital parking garage

It happened at 3:15 a.m. on April 28 to the surprise of many overnight healthcare workers.

ST. LOUIS — It seems as if there is another garage break-in to report in St. Louis every week. This time at a parking garage owned by Barnes Jewish Hospital.

On Thursday morning at 3:15, there were multiple break-ins in the Laclede Garage at 4929 Forest Park Avenue, according to a BJC spokesperson.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating.

"We received a 'Destruction of Property—Prior' call shortly before 5:40 a.m this morning relative to this," wrote Evita Caldwell, public information officer. "The report is currently incomplete."

Caldwell went on to write that a BJC security guard reported counting at least 13 vehicles that were broken into at that address.

One of those cars belonged to an overnight nurse from Jefferson County who wanted to remain unidentified, in fear of both her safety and her job. Her family member Jason talked to 5 On Your Side with her standing next to him.

"We have employees there [Barnes Jewish] and they need to feel safe," said Jason. "They're valued, and they need to have more security there to protect them."

While police are not talking much about the incident, Jason said was told by security that up to 40 cars had been smashed and that there were apparently "good pictures of two suspects." There are several video cameras in the parking lot, though 5 On Your Side was unable to confirm if those are working cameras or if they indeed recorded any suspects.

BJC employees were notified of an incident, but there are other people who use the garage who do not work for the hospital. Patients and construction workers also use that garage.

"I park here usually six days a week and never had any problems with it," said Brayden Barett, who is laying concrete at a nearby construction site. "There is security here, usually once a week when I see them."

Joe Hulsey is also working on the same construction site and uses the garage daily. He said he locks up his car and hopes for the best.