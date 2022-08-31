Cars drive through Academy Sports stores in St. Peters and O'Fallon, Illinois

Police said suspects in the St. Peters incident tried to shoot through glass to access a gun case.

ST. PETERS, Mo. — Police are investigating after vehicles drove through two Academy Sports locations in the St. Louis area early Wednesday.

The St. Peters Police Department said a possibly-stolen silver Hyundai rammed through the front door of the Academy Sports at 5214 I-70 North Outer Road overnight. Suspects ran toward the gun case and tried to shoot through the glass but failed.

They then drove away in a red Volkswagen Jetta. Police don't have plate information on the vehicle.

The only shots were fired prior to police arrival. The department said it was aware of a similar incident in O'Fallon, Illinois, and would be following up with the agency.

A 5 On Your Side photographer at the 1574 W Hwy 50 in O'Fallon, Illinois, spotted police investigating a crashed vehicle outside the store's destroyed front doors. O'Fallon police have not released information on the incident.