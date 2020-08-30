Several cars hit by gunfire in parking lot of Waffle House and Bread Co. in Metro East

Police also believe someone was injured, but said that person hasn't come forward

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — Several vehicles were hit by gunfire in the parking lot of two Metro East businesses on Saturday.

According to the Collinsville Police Department, around 12:45 p.m., officers responded to Collinsville Crossing at N. Bluff Road for a report of gunfire.

Investigation revealed several people who had arrived in different cars engaged in an exchange of gunfire on the parking lot of Waffle House and St. Louis Bread Company.

Several cars were hit by gunfire and police said, “it is apparent at least one person was injured in the exchange; however, no persons have come forward to be identified as a victim.”

Police believe the suspects are from out of the immediate area.

Witness statements and video evidence indicate the individuals involved were familiar with one another.

Anyone with information should call Detective Jose Cerna at 618-344-2131 ext. 5268 or call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.