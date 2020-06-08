Police investigating homicide in Castle Point

Police are looking for a silver 4-door sedan that they believe may have been involved in the shooting

CASTLE POINT, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Castle Point Thursday afternoon.

It happened in the 10000 block of Count Drive at 1:22 p.m.

Upon arriving, officers located a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Officers attempted to perform life-saving treatment on the man but were unsuccessful and the man died at the scene.

Police are looking for a silver 4-door sedan with tinted windows, a sunroof, alloy steel wheels with a black grill and license plate frame that they believe may have been involved in the shooting.

A photo of the vehicle of interest can be found below

If anyone has information on this investigation you are asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 635-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

