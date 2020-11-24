St. Louis police seeking persons of interest in catalytic converter thefts

Police are hoping photos will help the public recognize the persons and vehicles of interest in two separate incidents

ST. LOUIS — Detectives are asking for help in identifying the vehicles and persons of interest in recent catalytic converter thefts in St. Louis.

Photos released from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday show persons of interest in two separate incidents in the city's second district.

The first incident happened at 12:50 a.m. in the 1500 block of Gregg Avenue in the Clayton-Tamm neighborhood. A woman came outside at 8 a.m. to find her catalytic converter stolen from her Honda Element.

The second incident happened at 11:50 a.m. Saturday in the 5300 block of Pattison Avenue in the Hill neighborhood. A man told police he parked his Honda Odyssey and left the area. He returned to find a man trying to cut the catalytic converter from his car. When confronted, the man ran away without the converter.

Relative to the theft on Gregg Avenue, police are looking for a white truck with two full-size front doors and quarter-doors for the back seat relative to the theft.

For the attempted theft on Pattison Avenue, police are looking for two men and a white Chevrolet Trailblazer.

Investigations are ongoing in both incidents. Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS(8477).

So far this year, the department has received 332 reports of catalytic converter thefts.