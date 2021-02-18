Police looking for catalytic converter thieves who pulled gun on man trying to stop them

Police said the men also stole catalytic converters from two businesses a week earlier

ST. LOUIS — Police are looking for men seen stealing catalytic converters and pointing a gun at a man who stopped them from stealing another in St. Louis.

Police said the three incidents all happened in south St. Louis between Feb. 8 and Feb. 15.

The first incident happened at the Shicker Ford dealership on South Kingshighway Boulevard. At around 11 p.m. on Feb. 8, two men drove up in a dark pickup truck and stole the catalytic converter from a truck parked on the lot.

A few hours later, police said the same men stole catalytic converters from two Chevrolet Silverado trucks parked on the parking lot of Western Specialty Contracting on Alabama Avenue.

Then, the men tried to strike again at a home on the 4100 block of Haven Street on Monday. A man said he was in his garage when he heard the sound of an electric saw outside. He was worried someone was trying to steal his catalytic converter, so he ran outside to see what was happening.

Video from the incident showed two men in a Nissan sedan parked next to the man's SUV. When the man ran outside to chase them off, one of the men pointed a gun at the victim and told him to go back inside. The men drove off without stealing anything off the man's car.

Police believe the same two men are responsible for all three incidents based on security images from Shicker Ford and video from the attempted theft.