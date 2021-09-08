Catholic Supply homicide suspect wants statements, evidence thrown out of court

Thomas Bruce, 55, is awaiting trial for the deadly shooting at the Catholic Supply store in Ballwin

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Jefferson County man charged with sexually assaulting two women and killing a third at a Catholic Supply store in Ballwin wants his statements to police thrown out.

Thomas Bruce, 55, is awaiting trial in St. Louis County for first-degree murder, multiple counts of sodomy, kidnapping, burglary and armed criminal action.

Police said Bruce killed Jamie Schmidt, who was a customer at the supply store in November 2018.

Court filings by Bruce's defense attorney claim police failed to obtain an arrest or search warrant before taking him into custody.

They also claim Bruce wasn't read his rights and was denied an attorney and his PTSD medications. The filings seek to have Bruce's statements and all evidence seized from his home and vehicles thrown out of court.

Bruce has been in jail for nearly three years. His trial has been delayed several times due to COVID-19 restrictions.