ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Thomas Bruce, the man charged with the fatal shooting and sexual assault of women inside a Catholic Supply store last November, pleaded not guilty to the charges in the case Wednesday.

In November, Bruce was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, three counts of sodomy, three counts of kidnapping, one count of burglary, one count of tampering with evidence and eight counts of armed criminal action.

Bruce was denied bond when he appeared in court less than a week after his arrest. Since then, he was indicted by a grand jury on the same charges, which eliminated the need to prove the worthiness of the case at a preliminary hearing.

In January, Bruce was charged with an unrelated sexual assault of a 77-year-old woman.

