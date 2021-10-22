Catholic Supply shooting suspect in court Friday for plea hearing

Thomas Bruce is expected to be in a St. Louis County courtroom for a plea hearing related to the 2018 attack on women in a Ballwin store

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Thomas Bruce, the suspect in the Catholic Supply store attack nearly three years ago, is expected to be in court Friday afternoon for a plea hearing, 5 On Your Side has confirmed.

Bruce is charged with first-degree murder, multiple counts of sodomy, kidnapping, burglary and armed criminal action related to the deadly 2018 attack at the Catholic Supply store in Ballwin. Bruce, 55, a former minister, is charged with the sexual assault of two women and the murder of Jamie Schmidt. Police said Schmidt was killed after she refused to comply with Bruce’s sexual demands.

Bruce previously pleaded not guilty to the charges back in February 2019. A plea hearing typically happens when there is going to be a change to the plea.

The plea hearing is happening about a week before he’s supposed to go to trial.

Bruce has been in jail for nearly three years. His trial has been delayed several times due to COVID-19 restrictions. It is set to start on Nov. 1.

His defense attorney tried in early September to get his statements to police thrown out, claiming police failed to obtain an arrest or search warrant before taking him into custody.

They also claim Bruce wasn't read his rights and was denied an attorney and his PTSD medications. The filings sought to have Bruce's statements and all evidence seized from his home and vehicles thrown out of court.

5 On Your Side’s I-Team will be in the courtroom for Friday afternoon’s hearing. We will continue to update this story with the latest developments.

