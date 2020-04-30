Caught on camera: Bicyclist suspected of stealing car at St. Louis gas station

St. Louis police are asking for the public's help to identify the man

ST. LOUIS — A man riding a bicycle is suspected of stealing a man's car at a St. Louis gas station.

It happened on April 21 at the BP Gas Station located at 2099 Russell, east of the Fox Park neighborhood.

Police said the victim was cleaning his car, which was running, when a man on a bicycle approached.

The bicyclist got into the victim's car and drove off.

Police did not provide a description of the victim's car, but in surveillance video provided by police, it appears to be a darker-colored sedan.

If you have any information, you're asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).