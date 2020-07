The photos show a man walking onto the porch, grabbing a stack of packages and running off

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are looking for a man caught on camera stealing packages off the front porch of a south St. Louis home.

Police said the theft took place at 5:40 p.m. on July 18 at a home on the 3400 block of Wyoming Street. The photos show a man walking onto the porch, grabbing a stack of packages and running off.