Police looking for man who robbed St. Louis cell phone store twice in 2 weeks

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are looking for a man they say robbed the same Metro PCS store twice in the last two weeks.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the first robbery happened on July 24 around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of South Grand Boulevard and Tholozan Avenue.

Police said the man walked into the store and started a conversation about the phones before pulling out a gun and demanding cash. An employee handed over some money, and the robber ran off.

Police said the man returned on Aug. 4, pulled out a gun and announced a robbery. An employee handed over some money from the register and a customer gave up his wallet before the man ran off again.

Police said he was caught on surveillance video both times.

Anyone who recognizes him from security photos or has any information about either robbery is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.