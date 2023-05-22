Man charged after arcade robbery in Cedar Hill

The robbery happened around 5 a.m. on May 5 at the Game Room in the 8100 block of South Industrial Drive in Cedar Hill.

CEDAR HILL, Mo. — A Cedar Hill, Missouri, man was charged after allegedly robbing an arcade using a BB gun, police said.

Corey Roberts, 32, was charged on Monday with first-degree robbery by the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Roberts displayed a silver pistol and pointed it at the victim, demanding money, according to the probable cause statement. Surveillance video showed the victim opening the cash drawer and Roberts taking money and leaving the scene.

The pistol and money were found by police in a wooded area about two hours after the robbery happened. The pistol was determined to be a BB gun, police said.

Police said detectives processed the BB gun for fingerprints and found it belonged to the Roberts. Surveillance video showed the suspect wearing grey Asics tennis shoes with blue lettering. Roberts was seen wearing the shoes four days prior to the robbery at a neighboring business, police said.

The 32-year-old is being held at the Jefferson County Jail without bond.