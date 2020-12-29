Man shot while trying to rob Maplewood cell phone store was out on bond for previous robbery

Police said he robbed two stores and tried to rob another while wearing a GPS ankle monitor

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The man who was shot by a Boost Mobile employee while trying to rob the store was out on bond for a previous robbery, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri said.

Malik Dorsey, 20, was one of two men charged with armed robbery in connection with multiple robberies in the St. Louis area earlier this month.

According to a press release, Dorsey and 21-year-old Darrion Gardner robbed a T-Mobile store in Overland on Dec. 5 and robbed a Universal Wireless store in Breckenridge Hills two days later.

On Dec. 9, Dorsey tried to rob the Boost Mobile store on Manchester Road. Police said the Boost Mobile employee was alone when Dorsey came in with a gun. The employee was able to pull out his own gun and shoot Dorsey. The clerk was unhurt.

Dorsey was shot three times by the employee and underwent surgery. Police said he was found inside the break room of the store.

The press release from the U.S. Attorney's office said Dorsey and Gardner were both out on bond in connection with another robbery. They were wearing GPS ankle-motoring bracelets as a condition of their release.

Dorsey was charged with two counts of armed robbery, one count of attempted armed robbery and three counts of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime in connection with the three robberies.

Gardner was charged with two counts of armed robbery and two counts of brandishing a firearm in the furtherance of a crime.