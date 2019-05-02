A family who had their son's temporary headstone stolen from a Florissant, Missouri, cemetery has a new marker.

Sacred Heart Cemetery, where 7-month-old Kenney Peters was buried, provided a brand new headstone a day after 5 On Your Side's Marianne Martinez reported on the missing, homemade headstone.

Below is the story from Tuesday.

FLORISSANT, Mo. — At Sacred Heart Cemetery, there is a corner where children are laid to rest.

Kenny Peters is buried there. He was 7 months old when he died from SIDS.

“He went way too soon,” said Ashley Peters, Kenny’s mom. “He was my world. Anybody who met him instantly fell in love. Beautiful baby boy. He loved to laugh, loved to smile. He loved his snuggles.”

Ashley and her family made temporary headstones for Kenny. They painted and decorated them with some of Kenny’s favorite things, like a blue teddy bear. Because of the weather and ground conditions, the cemetery cannot install the permanent one until spring.

The family installed the temporary headstones on Sunday. When they returned on Monday to visit Kenny, the stones were gone. Ashley saw tire tracks in the mud. She said she believes someone drove through the cemetery and stole them.

“It's been really hard on all of us and with this happening, we just can't catch a break,” she said. “I don't care who has them. I just want them back.”

Ashley and her family searched all over and could not find the headstones in the cemetery or the surrounding area.

“It's just a mound of dirt. It's sad to see,” she said.



If you have any information about the headstones, you can email the family: KennyPeters1515@gmail.com.