Police looking for help finding Central West End carjacking suspects

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are asking for the public's help in finding two men who were involved in an armed carjacking and robbery near the Central West End neighborhood.

At around 6 p.m. on Feb. 3, a 34-year-old woman parked her car in the 4400 block of McPherson and began walking towards her home.

She was approached by two men, believed to be in their 20s, who pulled out a gun and took her wallet and car keys. The men then entered the woman’s 2009 Honda Civic and fled the scene.