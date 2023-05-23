Monday night shooting in Central West End leaves man dead

The deadly shooting happened just before midnight Monday at an apartment on West Pine Boulevard.

ST. LOUIS — A shooting late Monday night in St. Louis' Central West End neighborhood left one person dead.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the fatal shooting happened just before midnight Monday at an apartment complex in the 4300 block of West Pine Boulevard.

Officers discovered a man who had been shot in the torso. He was unconscious and not breathing when he was taken to an area hospital. He was later pronounced dead.

As of Tuesday morning, the victim had not yet been identified, and there was no word on a suspect or motive.

The Homicide Division is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting should call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371. To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.

Cure Violence is an international organization that is present in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to de-escalate violent situations within their own communities.