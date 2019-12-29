ST. LOUIS — A woman was robbed while walking into her own home in the Central West End Saturday evening, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

The call came in at 6:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Westminster.

A 48-year-old woman told police she was opening the front door of her home when a man came up behind her and pointed a gun to her back. She said he told her to go into her home.

Once inside, the woman said he ordered her to get on the floor and then stole money out of her purse. She said he ran away from her home.

A 20-year-old woman and a 5-year-old boy were inside the home when in the robbery happened, police said. No one was injured.

The robber is described as a man between 18 and 22 years old. He was about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighed about 155 pounds. He was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and a black face mask.

