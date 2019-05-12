ST. LOUIS — Two women were robbed at gunpoint outside of a church in the Central West End Wednesday night, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers responded to a call for a “hold up” outside Trinity Church in the 600 block of N. Euclid.

The victims, a 32-year-old woman and 33-year-old woman, told police they were standing outside the church at 9:45 p.m. when a man walked up and pointed a gun at them. The women said he demanded their valuables.

One of the women handed over her purse and the robber ran away, police reported.

The women weren’t injured but one of them said the man touched her inappropriately while looking for money.

The man was described as being in his early 20s. He’s about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 140 to 150 pounds. He was wearing all black clothing and had a white bandanna over his face.

Police continue to investigate.

