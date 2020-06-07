Centralia police find drugs hidden in TV sets, make largest bust in department history

Police said the packages may have come from cartels in the southwest U.S.

CENTRALIA, Ill. — Police seized meth, cocaine, heroin, ecstasy, THC and cannabis in what officers said could be one of the largest drug busts in Centralia.

On June 29, officers intercepted a package of what appeared to be a television. Instead, they found the TV's parts had been removed and there were drugs hidden inside, according to a news release from the Centralia Police Department.

Investigators removed most of the drugs, but left a "small quantity," the release said. Officers worked with the U.S. Postal Service to install an electric remote alarm that would go off if the package was opened. A Centralia detective disguised as a delivery driver delivered the package to a home on the 900 block of East Broadway. After the alarm went off, police executed a search warrant of the home.

The man inside tried to escape, but police found him hiding in a neighbor's doghouse.

Officers arrested Carlos Scott, 31, of Centralia. He faces charges of possession with the intent to deliver and controlled substance trafficking. He was booked into the Marion County Jail.

The same day, police intercepted another shipment, which was identical to the previous one, the release said. It was headed to the home of Scott's grandmother.

On July 3, officers intercepted a third package of drugs, which also were hidden inside a television.

All three shipments came from the southwest U.S. and investigators said they believe they came from drug cartels in the area, the release said.

The Centralia Police Department seized $25,000 in cash and the following drugs:

13.2 Pounds of Methamphetamine

2.5 pounds of Cocaine

¼ pound of Heroin

287 Ecstasy Tablets

Two bottles of THC oil

166 grams of Cannabis

Police said the drugs were worth $750,000.

Police forwarded the case to the U.S. Attorney's Office in southern Illinois.

Centralia police received assistance from the Clinton County Sheriff's Department, the D.E.A, Illinois State Police and the U.S. Postal Inspectors Office.