Changes coming to Jennings intersection where toddler was killed in hit-and-run

"That has been a dangerous intersection for years and I just feel like they need to do more to keep us safe," said Akkiaas Harris.

JENNINGS, Mo. — Neighbors say for years traffic problems have revved up along Jennings Station Road in Jennings.

"It's been accidents, accidents, accidents," said Dwayne Minor.

"No matter which way you're coming on that road, it's just dangerous," said Minor's wife, Akkiaas Harris.

For the north St. Louis County couple, the problem is now personal and painful.

Last Saturday night, their 1-year-old grandson, Xayvion Hawkins, was killed.

His mom, Shikela Lewis, was critically injured when a suspected hit and run driver slammed into the pair and Lewis' 4-month-old baby girl as the family tried to cross the busy road.

"It should not have taken my grandbaby, my daughter and granddaughter to get hit for me to speak out and have something done about this dangerous street," said Akkiaas Harris.

St. Louis County police tell 5 On Your Side there have been "approximately 368 citations issued on Jennings Station Road in the City of Jennings this year."

Nine reported traffic accidents on the same stretch of road and 210 incidents where "a motorist failed to yield to officers' attempted traffic stops in the area of Jennings Station Road and West Florissant Avenue."

"The Jennings Police Department is right there at the intersection and these people are still speeding out here like crazy and we never see any police," said Minor.

Following the tragic death of Xayvion Hawkins, a police spokesman said officers "will be conducting special radar enforcement throughout the City of Jennings Precinct, with a focus on Jennings Station Road, West Florissant, Lucas and Hunt and Halls Ferry Roads."

"Additionally, we will be deploying our traffic study equipment in the area of Jennings Station Road and Emma Avenue," said Sgt. Ben Granda in a statement.

What's more, Granda said "speed bumps have been deployed throughout the City especially around the schools. They are proving to be effective on the side streets, but would not be a viable option for main roads."

"Any type of surveillance in terms of cameras, any speed detecting devices, I think is gonna serve at least as a deterrent," said Jennings resident Arnes Newton.