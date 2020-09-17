Man charged in shooting that injured man, prompted Affton school lockdown

The victim, a 30-year-old man, was taken to the hospital for surgery. He is expected to survive, police said

AFFTON, Mo. — A St. Louis County man has been charged in connection with the shooting that injured a man and prompted two Affton schools to go into lockdown Wednesday.

David Colubriale, 26, faces charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

It happened around 11 a.m. at a home in the 6400 block of Vita Drive, according to St. Louis County police. Colubriale was “agitated” and the victim, who lives with Colubriale, tried to calm him. Colubriale got a handgun and shot the victim twice in the torso and once in the leg, police said.

Colubriale ran away from the home and later turned himself in to an officer.

The victim’s wife, who witnessed the incident, told police the shooting was unprovoked.

Police asked the Affton School District to put the high school and Rogers Middle School into lockdown, which lasted about 90 minutes. Staff members were asked to stay inside.

Colubriale is being held on a $150,000 cash-only bond.