Man charged in death of 18-year-old who was dropped off at hospital with gunshot wounds

Arnaud Jones, 41, has been charged in the death of 18-year-old Corion Love.

ST. LOUIS — A man has been charged in the 2022 shooting death of an 18-year-old in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office on Monday charged Arnaud Jones, 41, with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of armed criminal action. The charges come months after police originally announced Jones' arrest on Jan. 30.

St. Louis police said Corion Love, 18, was dropped off at a hospital shortly after 2:40 a.m. Sept. 30 with a gunshot wound to his back.

The car that dropped Love off did not stay and Love was unable to give a statement. Police at the time did not know where or when the shooting took place and had no immediate suspects.

Love's condition deteriorated throughout the morning, and he was pronounced dead shortly before 9 a.m.

Jones was later identified as a suspect and arrested. He has been ordered to be held without bond.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.