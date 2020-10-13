3 charged in connection with fatal shooting of man in downtown Alton

Terence Hicks was found shot in the 300 block of State Street over the weekend

ALTON, Ill. — Three people are facing charges in a homicide that happened last weekend in Alton.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Charleton K. Merchant, 27, Aareon Vaughn, 27 and Terrea D. Gates, 30 all from Alton in connection with 34-year-old Terence L. Hicks’ death.

On Oct. 11 around 12:45 a.m., several Alton police officers were patrolling the downtown area when they heard gunshots come from the area of W. Fourth Street and State Street. Officers then found Hicks with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

According to a release from Alton police, several police officers and detectives worked jointly with the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office Violent Crimes Unit to investigate the events that led up to and including what happened at the time of the shooting.

Merchant was charged with four counts of first-degree murder, mob action aggravated battery and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. He’s being held with no bond allowed.

Vaughn was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, mob action and aggravated battery. He’s being held with no bond allowed.

Gates was charged with obstructing justice and her bond has been set at $20,000.

Alton police reiterated in a press release that this was not a random act of violence and the people involved were “familiar to each other.”