Charges issued after fatal shooting Sunday in East St. Louis

He was taken into custody on Sunday and charges were approved on Tuesday.

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A Belleville, Illinois, man was charged after shooting and killing a man on Sunday in East St. Louis, police said.

Terrell Amerson, 27, was charged by the St. Clair County State's Attorney's Office Tuesday with one count of first-degree murder and unlawful possession of firearm ammunition by a felon; and three counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

According to Illinois State Police, officers were requested by the East St. Louis Police Department on Sunday, Oct. 1. to the 900 block of St. Louis Avenue for a death investigation.

Dayman Warren Jr., of Granite City, was found shot and pronounced deceased at a St. Louis area hospital.

Amerson was taken into custody on Sunday and charges were approved on Tuesday. He is being held at the East St. Louis Police Department with no bond, police said.

No further information regarding the investigation was made available.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.