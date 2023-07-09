Charges filed against man who was shot by St. Louis officer after pursuit

Police said the man pointed a gun at officers while trying to run away from the stolen car in which he was riding.

ST. LOUIS — Charges have been filed against two men after one of them was shot and injured by a St. Louis police officer after a police pursuit and crash.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department on Thursday announced charges against 36-year-old Byron Doss of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest and second-degree tampering with a motor vehicle. Lawrence, Galvin, 44, was also charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.

Doss was in custody with no bond information currently available; Doss was arrested but had not been booked as of Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened Thursday on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive near Burd Avenue near the city's Wells-Goodfellow and Hamilton Heights neighborhoods.

In a press conference, Lt. Col. Michael Sack said officers spotted a stolen vehicle at around 11:45 a.m. When they tried to get the car to stop, it sped away. Police were able to deploy spike strips under the car as it pulled away.

Sack said while officers were chasing the car, the car tried to turn around but ended up hitting two other cars.

According to a police report, a passenger in the car got out holding a semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine and ran around the front of the car. Police said the man turned toward the officer while still holding the pistol and ignored several commands to drop the weapon.

The officer, a 36-year-old with six years of service, fired one round that struck the man in the thigh. Officers applied multiple tourniquets and dressed the wound before paramedics arrived, the department said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in critical, stable condition as of Thursday evening.

Another man who was inside the stolen car was also taken to the hospital for treatment.

A woman and a child were in one of the cars that was struck by the fleeing vehicle. They were treated by paramedics on the scene and are OK, Sack said.

Two men and one woman were in the other car that was struck by the stolen car. According to Sack, they were all being treated at the hospital for their injuries.

No officers were injured.

