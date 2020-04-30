Charges: Florissant man shook his infant son, causing serious injury

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on 29-year-old Dominic Garner for one count of child abuse on April 29.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A Florissant man has been charged with felony child abuse.

According to the St. Louis County Police Department, Garner shook his 6-week-old son, causing him to suffer serious neurological injury on April 23. Police said Garner confessed.

Garner is being held on a $200,000 cash-only bond.

The 6-week-old’s condition has not been made available.