Charges: Man tracked down stolen car, shot 2 teens who were inside

According to a probable cause statement, Dwayne Young tracked his stolen car down by GPS and shot two teens who were inside

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Charges have been filed after two teenage boys were shot in north St. Louis County Saturday morning.

Dwayne Young, 31, has been charged with two counts each of first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He is being held on $100,000 cash-only bond.

According to the St. Louis County Police Department, Young's car, a 2013 Volkswagen Passat, had been stolen. Using GPS, he tracked it down and found it idling with three people sitting inside.

Young told police he saw the passenger in the front seat reach for his waistband. Young then pulled out his gun and fired several shots at the victims. Young kept shooting at them as they ran from the scene, police said.

Two teens, ages 14 and 16, were struck.

A shotspotter activation occurred at 9:05 a.m. on the 9800 block of Scottdale Drive, and responding officers responded found the two teens. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

Kesean Mims, 17, was charged with tampering with a motor vehicle in relation to the shooting. Police said they don't believe he was in the car when Young confronted the teens; he was later found inside a nearby residence. He admitted to police that he had operated the vehicle while knowing it was stolen.

He is being held on $25,000 cash-only bond.

Police are still working to identify the third person who had been in the car. The teens will be referred to family court for possible charges.