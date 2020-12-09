Charges issued in north county homicide

According to the St. Louis County police department, Zcore Hester-Henderson, 22, of East St. Louis, Illinois has been charged with one count of first-degree murder

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Charges have been issued for a homicide that happened on Aug. 12 in north St. Louis County.

According to the St. Louis County police department, Zcore Hester-Henderson, 22, of East St. Louis, Illinois has been charged with one count of murder in the first-degree and one count of armed criminal action.

On Aug. 12 officers responded to a call for a shooting in the 4600 block of Whisper Lake Drive, where they found Derrick Bunting, 37, lying in the parking lot of an apartment complex suffering from several gunshot wounds.

According to the St. Louis County police department, Derrick Bunting, 37, was shot and killed after Hester-Henderson drove up in a vehicle and another suspect got out of that vehicle and shot bunting. The suspect then entered a different vehicle and drove off.