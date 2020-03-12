Man charged after exposing himself to officers, resisting arrest outside St. Clair police station

During his arrest, Dillon Johnson struck a police officer in the eye. He has been charged with assault and sexual misconduct

ST CLAIR, Mo. — A Robertsville man has been charged after exposing himself to officers, resisting arrest and assaulting an officer outside the St. Clair police station last month.

At around 2:50 a.m. on Nov. 25, St. Clair police were called to the area of 3 Dogwood Court for a report of a “peace disturbance” involving someone screaming outside.

Officers found 26-year-old Dillon Johnson in the parking lot of the police station. As officers approached him, he began screaming louder. Johnson made “aggressive moves” towards officers, exposed himself and urinated in the parking lot.

According to the police report, officers tried to calm Johnson down for several minutes and called a family member to help with claiming him down but were unsuccessful.

Officers told Johnson he was under arrest for indecent exposure and told him to put his hands behind his back so he could be secured with wrist restraints. Johnson resisted arrest and struck one of the officers in the left eye, the report stated.

Johnson was brought to the ground but continued to resist arrest. At this point, officers used a Taser to “gain compliance” and took Johnson into custody.

Emergency responders were called to the scene and examined Johnson, who was uninjured. EMS also treated the injured officer for a laceration on his eye.