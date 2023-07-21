Man charged with murder in shooting of Overland man

Gersain Rugerio-Rodriguez, 26, was fatally shot Tuesday night on Baltimore Avenue.

OVERLAND, Mo. — Charges have been filed after a man was shot and killed late Tuesday night in Overland.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis announced Friday that Gavon Simmons, 27, has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Overland Police Captain Jim Morgan told 5 On Your Side the shooting happened at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 9400 block of Baltimore Avenue. Officers discovered 26-year-old Gersain Rugerio-Rodriguez of Overland shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Major Case Squad was requested to assist with the investigation.

Police did not provide further information on what led up to the shooting.

Simmons was being held Friday at the St. Louis County Jail on a $1 million cash bond.

