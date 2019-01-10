ST. LOUIS — A man is facing two charges after he shot at a random person driving in Florissant on Tuesday.

According to court documents, a man told police a Dodge Charger drove past him near Pohlman Road and New Halls Ferry and started firing shots and then sped off.

Florissant police conducted a traffic stop on the Dodge Charger. The car was driven by Calvin Johnson. Police said while they were on scene, Johnson made a ‘spontaneous utterance that he shot at the victim in self-defense.’

Officers said there were numerous bullet holes in the victim’s car. Johnson is facing one count of first-degree assault and one count of armed criminal action.

According to court documents, an officer said they believe Johnson is a danger to the community because he shot at a random car for no reason.

Police have not clarified if he was shooting in self-defense.

