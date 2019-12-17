ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A man is facing a charge after he impersonated a law enforcement officer in November.

According to court documents, Kyle Crow tried to initiate a traffic stop on a car in the 1200 block of Harvest Ridge Drive on Nov. 6. He activated red, white and blue lights from inside his car. Officers located the car and found the emergency lights inside. Crow admitted to positioning his vehicle behind the woman’s and activating the lights.

He told police the woman he tried to pull over was speeding in a school zone and wanted her to slow down.

Crow is facing a charge of ‘false impersonation of a law enforcement office,’ which is a class A misdemeanor.

St. Charles County police said Crow is not in custody.

