2 charged in connection with robbery, killing of St. Louis Kitchen owner

Two people are charged in the robbing and killing of owner Fa Ming Pan at his St. Louis Kitchen restaurant.

ST. LOUIS — A federal affidavit detailing charges in the robbery and killing of a St. Louis restaurant owner alleges a pre-planned robbery plot involving one of the business' employees.

MeKayla Johann, who worked at the restaurant, and LaRob Harris were each federally charged last week with interference with commerce by threats of violence in the May 30 robbery of 38-year-old Fa Ming Pan at his St. Louis Kitchen Restaurant, located at Kingshighway Boulevard and Hodiamont Tracks.

Pan, known by many as "Randy," was killed during the robbery. A restaurant employee was also shot and injured.

The above video was published May 31.

According to an FBI affidavit, the injured employee told police he and Pan had just locked the business up for the night and were walking to their cars while Pan carried a backpack containing the restaurant's weekend receipts and cash proceeds. Three suspects then approached and began shooting at them.

Pan was fatally shot in the abdomen and the employee was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his leg.

A witness, who is a relative of Pan and also works at the restaurant, told police that he was in his car when he heard the shooting. He got out of his car and saw three men with guns run away into a south alley. When he got to Pan, he realized the backpack had been taken.

The witness told police he believed several thousand dollars and Pan's handgun were in the backpack.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage of the event from a nearby building. It showed a suspect appear from behind a fence line and ambush Pan as he approached his car. The man then chased Pan off camera, and moments later several gunshots were heard.

The suspect then came back into view of the camera and met up with an unknown person before running toward an alley. More gunshots were heard, and an employee could be seen limping and grabbing his leg.

Investigators said it appeared the suspect had been waiting for Pan to come out of the restaurant with the cash. The fact that multiple people left the restaurant but only Pan was robbed led authorities to believe it was a targeted, pre-planned robbery.

Surveillance video from inside the restaurant showed Johann using her phone several times in the hour before the robbery. She then ran from the scene during the shooting and did not stay to speak to police.

Police interviewed Johann on June 3 at St. Louis police headquarters, where she told police she was walking toward the bus stop when she heard gunshots, then ran until she found an unknown woman in a car on Enright Avenue. Johann told police the woman gave her a ride home and she didn't ask for the woman's name.

An FBI officer obtained a warrant for Johann's cell phone data and used matched her device's location at the time of the shooting with police surveillance cameras in the area. The location data was consistent with a silver/gray sedan with a sunroof.

Surveillance video from police headquarters showed Johann being dropped off in a similar-looking car for her police interview.

Phone records also showed that Johann had taken and received calls from a certain phone number several times that day, including five calls that lasted several minutes each in the hour leading up to the shooting.

After further investigation, police learned that the phone belonged to a person they identified as "accomplice 1," who had recently been arrested in connection with a separate robbery.

They also learned the phone had been in the area of the restaurant for about an hour before the shooting. The phone and Johann's phone then traveled together on the same path after the shooting. Data also showed that the two phones traveled together to and from Johann's police interview.

Police executed a search warrant on June 30 and found Johann, her codefendant Harris, and another woman identified as "witness 2" in the home. They found a silver Ford Fusion, multiple cell phones and other devices, and several guns, including a Glock 23 in Harris' closet that was linked to a robbery committed by "Accomplice 1" and another person.

The Glock 23 also matched shell casings recovered from the area where the surviving restaurant employee was shot. Another gun found wrapped in a bag and towel was consistent with the gun that killed Pan, but full analysis had not been completed, the affidavit said.

"Witness 2" spoke to investigators and told police it was common for Harris to use her phone. On the night of the shooting, she said she argued with Harris, who left their home with her phone and the Ford Fusion. She then went to sleep, and Harris returned later that night with other people.

In another interview, Johann denied her involvement and restated that she left the scene with a stranger. After being told her statements were inconsistent, she requested an attorney and the interview was ended, the affidavit said.

Harris told police in an interview that Accomplice 1 had called him that night and told him he was mad at Johann's boss. He told Harris to him to meet him on Enright, which was near the business. Harris said he was in the nearby alley when he heard gunshots. He admitted he shot his pistol but thought he shot it in the air.

Harris said that he then returned to the Ford Fusion, and Johann and Accomplice 1 got inside. Another unknown person identified as "Accomplice 3" also got inside and was later dropped off, he said.

Harris said they returned home and Harris took Accomplice 1's gun, which was wrapped in a bag and towel, as well as a bag of guns, and put them in his bedroom. He admitted he knew the gun wrapped in the bag and towel had been used in the shooting. Harris said he drove Accomplice 1 home later that night.

Accomplice 1 has not been named or charged as of Thursday.