EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A 17-year-old was charged Tuesday, two days after a 13-year-old boy was found shot to death near an East St. Louis middle school.

Jason Webb of East St. Louis was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Michael A. Moore.

Moore was found outside Mason Clark Middle School just before 8 a.m. Sunday. Police said he was shot after 8 p.m. Saturday near Ridge Avenue and N. 57th Street, which is near the school. They think Michael was shot in an area on the street, not in a car or house.

From there, they believe he ran away and ended up outside the school.

On Monday, investigators said they believed this was a targeted attack.

Webb was charged by the St. Clair County State's Attorney's Office Tuesday and is being held on a $1-million bond.

Neither charging documents nor a press release from the St. Clair County State's Attorney's Office provided a motive for the shooting or more information surrounding the shooting. A booking photo was not provided.

The shooting was investigated by the Illinois State Police.

Moore was a student in the East St. Louis School District 189. He did not attend Mason Clark Middle School, a school district spokesperson confirmed. School officials haven't said which school he attended.

The East St. Louis school district released the following statement Monday morning:

'Today the East St. Louis School District is grieving the loss of one of our students, Michael Moore. We send our sincere condolences to the family as they cope with this tragic loss of a young life. We ask for respect and privacy as the police continue the investigation of his death and as the family works through this loss.'

A GoFundMe page has been started to help the family with funeral costs.

