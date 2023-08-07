Charges: Woman fired shot toward Hollywood Casino in what she called a 'celebration of life'

She admitted to police that she fired the gun at the building in what she said was a “celebration of life,” according to a probable cause statement.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A St. Louis woman has been arrested and is facing a felony charge for firing a gunshot at the Hollywood Casino in Maryland Heights Sunday morning.

The assistant prosecuting attorney for the Circuit Court of St. Louis County filed one count of unlawful use of a weapon for shooting at a building against Razara Kelly Monday afternoon after she allegedly knowingly shot a gun at the casino building. The woman's age was not released.

According to a probable cause statement, the incident happened around noon Sunday, when Kelly allegedly sped into the main roundabout area in front of the Hollywood Casino located at 777 Casino Center Drive in Maryland Heights.

Kelly then got out of the car she was driving, pointed a Smith & Wesson 9-millimeter semi-automatic at the casino and fired one shot at the building, according to court documents. A witness saw the incident, which was also caught on surveillance video.

Kelly then walked inside the building where police arrested her in the hotel lobby a short time later. She admitted to police that she fired the gun at the building in what she said was a “celebration of life,” according to the probable cause statement.

She also admitted to police that her father owned the gun and her mother owned the car she drove to the casino.

She said she did not realize the gun was in the car until she suddenly had to stop at the sight of a police officer a few miles from the casino. She said the gun slid out from under the front seat of the car.

A public information officer with the Maryland Heights Police Department said no shots were fired inside the casino and there were no reported injuries.

No other information was released about the incident.

